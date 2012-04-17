Main Page
Main fields in Hydrogeology:
- Fractured Hydrogeology in Crystalline rock Aquifers: hard rock
- well test hydraulics (anisotropy in fractured hard rocks)
- interpretation of pumping tests in fractured crystalline aquifers,
- estimation of natural recharge and water budget at the watershed scale (Double Water Table Fluctuation method)
- sustainable management of groundwater resources in hard-rock areas
- forest hydrology / hydrogeology
- weathering processes and chemical fluxes, groundwater flows
- interaction between tunnels and groundwater in mountains
- water flow and temperature anomaly through a vertical fracture in mountainous crystalline rocks
- mountainous hydrogeology
- 3D modeling of groundwater flows and temperatures in mountainous regions
- hydrogeo-psychology: the sunk cost fallacy of deep drilling
- Karst Hydrogeology in Carbonate rock Aquifers:
- karst flash flooding
- interpretation and modeling of pump tests in karst systems
- water flows in karst conduits
- Hard-rock areas in Southern India : Andhra-Pradesh (Maheshwaram Watershed) and Karnataka States (Mule Hole Watershed)
- Mediterranean Karst Systems in Southern France : Fontaine de Nîmes Spring and Hérault Karst Systems
Jean-Christophe MARECHAL