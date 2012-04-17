Main Page

Main fields in Hydrogeology:

- Fractured Hydrogeology in Crystalline rock Aquifers: hard rock

image4.jpg
- Karst Hydrogeology in Carbonate rock Aquifers:

 

Regions of interest:

- Hard-rock areas in Southern India : Andhra-Pradesh (Maheshwaram Watershed) and Karnataka States (Mule Hole Watershed)

- Mediterranean Karst Systems in Southern France : Fontaine de Nîmes Spring and Hérault Karst Systems

 

Download my papers

Jean-Christophe MARECHAL

Les commentaires sont fermés.